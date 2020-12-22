AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields dip as investors balance virus concerns against stimulus

  • Benchmark 10-year yields fell to one-and-a-half week lows early on Monday as countries shut off travel ties with the U.K.
  • BioNTech is testing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer against the mutation as it prepares to send 12.5 mln doses to EU countries by the end of year.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors weighed the likelihood of new lockdowns stemming from a more infectious variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom against the impact of US fiscal stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to one-and-a-half week lows early on Monday as countries shut off travel ties with the U.K. The yields have since fluctuated as investors focus on whether the new variant will be resistant to vaccines.

BioNTech is testing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer against the mutation as it prepares to send 12.5 mln doses to EU countries by the end of year.

"The markets will continue to assess the threat from the new strain of virus and the more stringent lockdowns," analysts at Action Economics said in a report on Tuesday. At the same time, the stimulus is "helping revive investor sentiment."

The US Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

US 10-year yields were last down two basis points on the day at 0.918% after falling as low as 0.882% on Monday.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened one basis point to 80 basis points, holding just below an almost three-year high of 83 basis points reached on Friday.

Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve has steepened on expectations that more fiscal spending and ultra loose Federal Reserve policy will spur higher inflation.

The Treasury Department will sell $15 billion in five-year Treasury-Inflation-Protected-Securities (TIPS) on Tuesday.

Breakeven rates on the five-year TIPS, which measure expected annual inflation, rose to 1.90% on Tuesday, from a low of 1.88% on Monday.

Market liquidity is low and expected to decline with many traders out before Friday's Christmas holiday. The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday and be closed on Friday for the Christmas Day.

US Treasury yields

Yields dip as investors balance virus concerns against stimulus

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters