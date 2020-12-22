PSX loses 426 points to close at 42,906 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday lost 426.82 points with negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 42,906.94 points against 43,333.76 points on the last working day.

A total 561,855,093 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 516,465,882 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.634 billion against Rs 22.467 billion previous day.

As many as 411 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gain and 289 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 70,792,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.17, Invest Bank with a volume of 30,805,500 and price per share of Rs 3.10 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,636,000 and price per share of Rs 75.71.

Gillette Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs 36.55 per share, closing at Rs 523.96 whereas Shell Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs15.58 per share, closing at Rs 266.46.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 298 per share, closing at Rs 9002 whereas Service Ind. Ltd shares decreased by Rs 48.99 per share closing at Rs 875.88.