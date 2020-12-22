AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX loses 426 points to close at 42,906 points

  • As many as 411 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gain and 289 sustained losses.
APP 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday lost 426.82 points with negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 42,906.94 points against 43,333.76 points on the last working day.

A total 561,855,093 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 516,465,882 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.634 billion against Rs 22.467 billion previous day.

As many as 411 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gain and 289 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 70,792,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.17, Invest Bank with a volume of 30,805,500 and price per share of Rs 3.10 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,636,000 and price per share of Rs 75.71.

Gillette Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs 36.55 per share, closing at Rs 523.96 whereas Shell Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs15.58 per share, closing at Rs 266.46.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 298 per share, closing at Rs 9002 whereas Service Ind. Ltd shares decreased by Rs 48.99 per share closing at Rs 875.88.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX loses 426 points to close at 42,906 points

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters