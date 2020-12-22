AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Pakistan

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

  • A 50-year-old woman embraced martyrdom while the injured included four-year-old minor Nayab: ISPR
  • Military's media wing says all injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for medical care
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A civilian faced martyrdom while three others suffered injuries after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC), a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

The incident occured in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors. The Indian soldiers targeted the civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons resulting in martyrdom to a 50-year-old woman and injuries to three civilians including four-year-old minor Nayab, the ISPR added. The injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for medical care, it stated.

Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons along the LoC and Working Boundary.

These violations by India are a threat to ‘regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation'. The Foreign Office had stated that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire and instructed them to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

