NY coffee may fall to $1.2235
22 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may fall to $1.2235 per lb, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis.
The fall from $1.2860 may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The third wave is traveling towards $1.2040.
A realistic target will be $1.2235, the 23.6% retracement. A break above $1.2450 could lead to a gain into $1.2545-$1.2665 range.
