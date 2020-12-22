NY coffee may fall to $1.2235

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may fall to $1.2235 per lb, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis.

The fall from $1.2860 may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The third wave is traveling towards $1.2040.

A realistic target will be $1.2235, the 23.6% retracement. A break above $1.2450 could lead to a gain into $1.2545-$1.2665 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.