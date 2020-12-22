AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.99%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.89%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
HASCOL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.07%)
HBL 135.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.63%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.91%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.93%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
MLCF 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
OGDC 104.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.16%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.68%)
PIOC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.71%)
PSO 216.56 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.46%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.19%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,556 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (0.03%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By ▲ 8.37 (0.04%)
KSE100 43,290 Decreased By ▼ -43.77 (-0.1%)
KSE30 18,018 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-0.03%)
Australia shares fall as new virus strain clouds recovery hopes

  • Industry giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto led losses among heavyweight miners, which slipped 2.3%.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

Australian shares fell more than 1% on Tuesday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain triggered travel restrictions all over the world and threatened to disrupt a nascent global economic recovery.

Several countries across the globe have shut their borders to Britain after the country identified a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus that has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide.

Australia continued its efforts to contain a virus outbreak in its most populous state, New South Wales, which reported its lowest one-day rise in fresh cases in five days amid stringent lockdowns in the affected suburbs.

"The COVID-19 outbreak is obviously having an effect on confidence here," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at the Marcus Today financial newsletter.

"It doesn't matter how many cases there are, the physical problem is that if people can't do what they normally do and can't spend like they normally spend, it will certainly slow the economic recovery."

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 6,599.6, its lowest close since Dec. 2.

Energy stocks slumped 2.8% in their biggest drop since Oct. 29, as oil prices sank on border closures in several countries to contain the new virus strain. Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 3.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

Industry giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto led losses among heavyweight miners, which slipped 2.3%.

Gold stocks also booked heavy losses with Newcrest Mining shedding 2.1% while Northern Star Resources gave up 3.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.9% higher at 12,842.69, marking its best single-day performance since Aug. 17.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare added 3.6%, while Meridian Energy climbed 2.9%.

australia Australian shares Rio Tinto COVID 19 BHP Group Newcrest Mining coronavirus case S&P/NZX 50 index

