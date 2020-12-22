AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.05%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.1%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.54%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.51%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
MLCF 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.2%)
PAEL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
PIOC 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-3.7%)
PSO 216.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.65%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (0.05%)
BR30 22,743 Increased By ▲ 14.39 (0.06%)
KSE100 43,307 Decreased By ▼ -26.52 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan lowers spending view, says overall conditions are severe in Dec report

  • The government also raised its assessment on bankruptcies and of corporate profits, saying the rate of decline in profits was becoming smaller.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's government in December cut its view on consumption for the first time in three months, and said overall economic conditions were still severe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said the world's third-largest economy is facing increased risks from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at home and abroad, leading to an outlook downgrade though those remained underpinned by hopes for an economic rebound.

"The Japanese economy remains in a severe situation due to the novel coronavirus, but it is showing signs of picking up," the government said in its December economic report.

But it also warned "full attention" should be given to further risks from the coronavirus and its growing impact on socio-economic activity, a government official said.

Among key economic elements, the government slashed its assessment of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's economy, for the first time since September, saying while it was picking up as a whole, some sectors such as domestic tourism were showing weakness.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week abruptly halted a domestic subsidy programme over the year-end after the country saw a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The official said overall tourism conditions and the temporary halt of the campaign contributed to the lower view on spending, but was also hopeful increased expenditure while staying at home over the year-end such as on food and movie streaming would boost consumption.

Authorities upgraded its view on exports and output, saying a pickup was seen in volume terms especially in shipments of electronic parts to China, though those of cars and transport equipment were less strong than in the previous month.

The government also raised its assessment on bankruptcies and of corporate profits, saying the rate of decline in profits was becoming smaller.

It kept its description of capital spending unchanged to say it continued to decrease.

"Compared to 2018 and 2019, the drop (in capital spending) in the fourth quarter will be quite steep, after firms' investment appetite disappeared," the official said.

Coronavirus China Pfizer's COVID 19 Japan's government Biotech socio economic activity Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Japan lowers spending view, says overall conditions are severe in Dec report

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters