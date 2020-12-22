AVN 96.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 percent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.
AFP 22 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 percent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.

