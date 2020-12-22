Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses
22 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 percent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.
