KP Complaint Resolution Committee formed

ISLAMABAD: Following Sindh and Punjab, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a "Complaint Resolution Committee Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPIC)" for settlement of sales tax refund issues of taxpayers falling under the jurisdiction of field formations of the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Monday, the "Complaint Resolution Committee Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPIC)" comprising following members: Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Convener; Chief Commissioner-IR, RIO, Peshawar Member; Chief Commissioner-IR, RTO, Abbottabad Member; Adeel Rauf, CEO, Khyber Match and AYS Electronics, Peshawar Members and Saad Zahid, Director Rakaposhi Pharmaceuticals Member Additional Commissioner (HQ), RIO, Peshawar Member/Secretary.

Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Complaint Resolution Committee are as under: Review the nature of complaints/issue possible solution and take immediate action for resolution; follow up with concerned field formations till issue is resolved; Maintain complete record of complaints/issues, mechanism adopted for resolution and post resolution action required, if any; and Share data with Board on monthly basis indicating issues received, issues resolved and issues pending for resolution and reasons for pendency. To ensure speedy payment of sales tax refund to taxpayers in Sindh, the FBR has already constituted a Complaint Resolution Committee for settlement of sales tax refund issues of taxpayers falling within the jurisdiction of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020