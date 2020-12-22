AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP Complaint Resolution Committee formed

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Following Sindh and Punjab, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a "Complaint Resolution Committee Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPIC)" for settlement of sales tax refund issues of taxpayers falling under the jurisdiction of field formations of the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Monday, the "Complaint Resolution Committee Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPIC)" comprising following members: Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Convener; Chief Commissioner-IR, RIO, Peshawar Member; Chief Commissioner-IR, RTO, Abbottabad Member; Adeel Rauf, CEO, Khyber Match and AYS Electronics, Peshawar Members and Saad Zahid, Director Rakaposhi Pharmaceuticals Member Additional Commissioner (HQ), RIO, Peshawar Member/Secretary.

Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Complaint Resolution Committee are as under: Review the nature of complaints/issue possible solution and take immediate action for resolution; follow up with concerned field formations till issue is resolved; Maintain complete record of complaints/issues, mechanism adopted for resolution and post resolution action required, if any; and Share data with Board on monthly basis indicating issues received, issues resolved and issues pending for resolution and reasons for pendency. To ensure speedy payment of sales tax refund to taxpayers in Sindh, the FBR has already constituted a Complaint Resolution Committee for settlement of sales tax refund issues of taxpayers falling within the jurisdiction of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KP Complaint Resolution Committee formed

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.