Opinion

Partly Facetious: What constitutes juvenile behaviour?

Anjum Ibrahim Updated 22 Dec 2020

"I declare Bilawal Bhutto Zardari number one in giving epithets to his political opponents."

"Hey instead of urging our politicians to desist from such juvenile behavior..."

"In our politics this is a mature activity my friend - where a non-slogan party fears to tread."

"Hmm..."

"The word selected used by Bilawal has angered The Khan no end and Maryam Nawaz's epithets for him namely Nalaik-i-Azam (the leader of incompetents), the Most Obedient Khan (taabidaar Khan), Covid-19 were like water off a duck's back."

"That's true - do you reckon it's because Bilawal has a first degree from one of the most prestigious institutions in the world like The Khan while Maryam married when she was hardly out of high school I think...."

"Nah I disagree."

"You reckon its Bilawal's inheritance from the bright and highly educated Bhuttos.... I mean Z A Bhutto's slogan of roti, kapra aur makaan is still considered the best manifesto slogan and is in use by the party...."

"I disagree; I don't think Bilawal inherited this trait from the Bhuttos - but from Zardari sahib. You know Zardari sahib began referring to The Khan as Imran Niazi and that prompted the Khan administration to issue a notification barring official documents to refer to him as Imran Niazi...."

"Ha ha that's right and use of the word selected is banned from the assembly."

"I wonder if the father and son have a name for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz..."

"Are you a closet Khanzadeh! Trying to drive a wedge between Bilawal and Maryam and that aint happening."

"There I agree with you and that is because those Nawalas who are made to take a position they don't agree with by Maryam Nawaz backed by daddy are going to fall in the Father and Son's lap rather than The Khan's."

"True but Firdous Ashiq Awan referred to Maryam as Raj Kumari and do you think that will stick."

"I don't think so - Firdous Ashiq Awaz is careful what she says just in case she changes sides tomorrow and Uzma Bukhari's recent comment that Maryma Nawaz is a Raj Kumari shows that the epithet was liked. So my recommendation is wait for Father and Son to share their epithet for Maryam at a time appropriate for their politics."

"Don't be facetious.'

