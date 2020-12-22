AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shafqat stresses nation to foil enemies narrative through unity

  • He said Pakistanis were proud of their Armed forces as the institution had always rendered sacrifices of lives for protection of motherland.
APP 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday stressed the nation to foil the enemies narrative against Pakistan through unity.

Addressing a National & Educational Seminar titled “Hum Pakistani” through a video link, the minister said that uniformity in our educational system was a dire need and we must remain united to foil the negative plans of the country's enemies.

The seminar was organized here by National Book Foundation, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Centre for Policy Analysis and Development (CPAD).

Shafqat Mahmood said being a nation all the challenges should be faced with unity.

He said Pakistanis were proud of their Armed forces as the institution had always rendered sacrifices of lives for protection of motherland.

He said Islamic scholars have a pivotal role in countering sectarianism and extremism besides building a society. He also stressed upon the important role of Ulema in peace building in light of “Paigham-e-Pakistan”.

The enemy of Pakistan had always tried to implement their narrative in Pakistan, Shafqat said and added that Pakistani narrative should be strong for the success of movements. He also urged the nation to compete the narrative that is behind the terrorism.

Today, Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the efforts of incumbent government, the economy was now on the right track, the minister mentioned.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring uniform education system in the country, adding, his ministry was striving to formulate a uniform curriculum for all social classes in order to bring unity among the society.

Shafqat said the nation was in urgent need of research culture to compete the world.

Addressing the Seminar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram underlined the need of understanding the ideology of Pakistan.

She also stressed to create awareness among youth about this ideology.

She said it was the responsibility of each and every person to play a role for bringing prosperity and development in the country.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, she said Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice their lives for Kashmiris.

The government was fighting the Kashmir case successfully at all international forums, she remarked. Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and will remain, she mentioned.

Shafqat Mehmood Prime Minister Imran Khan Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Paigham e Pakistan Centre for Policy Analysis and Development Wajiha Akram Kashmiris

Shafqat stresses nation to foil enemies narrative through unity

ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters