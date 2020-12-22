PIA cancels its flights for Oman from Dec 22 to 29

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, PIA has announced to cancel all its flights for Sultanate of Oman from December 22 to December 29 following issuance of a notification by latter's Civil Aviation Authority to all airlines operating in the state whereby all passenger flights are being suspended for a week.

As per announcement the decision based on Oman's Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19, all international flights for passengers travelling to and from the Sultanate of Oman will remain temporarily suspended from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29.

According to PIA spokesman, Abdullah Khan the national airline will have no flights for any of the destinations in Oman during the announced period adding that as soon the service is restored all affected passengers would be duly accommodated.

These passengers have also been requested to contact PIA Call Centre at 111-786-786 to update their correct and reachable phone numbers enabling it to provide them regular updates about PIA flights.