Dec 22, 2020
Governor Sindh chairs meeting of SILC

  • The Governor Sindh said that the fire tenders provided to the industrial associations and chambers would be utilized in a timely manner as per their requirement.
APP 22 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday chaired a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor’s House here.

KCCI’s President Shariq Vohra, KATI President Faisal Moiz, FBATI President Muhammad Ali, Site Association of Trade and Industry President Abdul Hadi, Vice President Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Iftikhar Ahmed, President Site Super Highway Association of Trade and Industry Nisar Ahmed Khan, President Landhi Association of Trade and Industry Ajmal Afzal, CEO Indus Pharma Limited Karachi Zahid Saeed, CEO LITE Zain Bashir, Administrator KMC Karachi Laiq Ahmed, G.M Engineer Brigadier Sohail Abrar including Muhammad Zubair Chhaya, Adnan Asad, Naeem Yusuf, Zubair Bavija, Furqan Ahmed, Rehan Zeeshan and Sadiq Muhammad were among the members of SILC Committee.

The Governor Sindh said that 50 fire tenders would be received from the federal government by mid January 2021, while two fire tenders would be given to each industrial association and chambers.

The Governor Sindh said that the fire tenders provided to the industrial associations and chambers would be utilized in a timely manner as per their requirement.

He said that ambulances would also be provided to the associations in the industrial areas, in the next phase.

The Sindh Governor said that industries play a significant role in the stability of the country and are important in terms of development and prosperity of industries and reduction in unemployment.

The Governor Sindh assured the members of the committee that the federal government would continue to provide all possible cooperation and assistance to overcome the obstacles in the development of industries.

