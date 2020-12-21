AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia denies role in US cyber attacks

  • Putin's spokesman said public debate in Washington about the breaches "has nothing to do with us".
AFP 21 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday denied any role in recent cyber attacks on the United States, saying American accusations that Russia was behind a major security breach lacked evidence.

US lawmakers over the weekend urged a tough response to a huge cyber attack on government agencies and criticised US President Donald Trump's unwillingness to point the finger at Russia which has been widely blamed for the hack.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said public debate in Washington about the breaches "has nothing to do with us".

"Russia is not involved in these attacks," Peskov told reporters Monday.

The attackers managed to breach computer networks using enterprise management network software made by the Texas-based IT company SolarWinds.

US government agencies including the Treasury were among those reportedly affected, but it also hit targets worldwide with the list of victims still emerging, researchers say.

"Any accusations of Russia's involvement are absolutely unfounded and are a continuation of blind Russophobia," Peskov said.

The Kremlin has previously denied US claims that Russian intelligence was behind cyber attacks targeting Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French election and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games among other hacks.

Dmitry Peskov US cyber attacks

Russia denies role in US cyber attacks

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters