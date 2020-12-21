AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

  • CAF Confederation Cup last 32, first leg fixtures this week
AFP 21 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: CAF Confederation Cup last 32, first leg fixtures this week:

Tuesday

Monastir (TUN) v Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA), NAPSA Stars (ZAM) v Songo (MOZ), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) v Orlando Pirates (RSA), Al Amal Atbara (SUD) v Salitas (BUR), Gendarmerie Nationale (NIG) v Kabylie (ALG), Al Mokawloon Al Arab (EGY) v Etoile Sahel (TUN), Al Ittihad (LBA) v Pyramids (EGY)

Wednesday

Kigali (RWA) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA), Green Eagles (ZAM) v Coton Sport (CMR), Renaissance (CHA) v Entente Setif (ALG), Namungo (TAN) v Hilal al Obeid (SUD), Bravos Maquis (ANG) v Motema Pembe (COD), Tevragh Zeina (MTN) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR, holders), Bloemfontein Celtic (RSA) v Rivers Utd (NGR), Jaraaf (SEN) v San Pedro (CIV), TAS Casablanca (MAR) v ESAE (BEN)

Note: Ittihad host Pyramids in Egypt because of security situation in Libya.

