Lockheed Martin inks $4.4bn deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

  • Lockheed said it will pay $56 per share for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a 33 percent premium to Friday's closing price. The purchase price will be reduced to $51 per share after the payment of a pre-closing special dividend, Lockheed added.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday that it has agreed acquire US rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion, including debt and net cash.

The deal is Lockheed's biggest acquisition since Jim Taiclet took over as chief executive in June. He is seeking to beef up the company's propulsion capabilities amid competition from new entrants such as SpaceX and BlueOregin, for space contracts with the US government.

"Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defence industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer," Taiclet said in a statement.

Lockheed said it will pay $56 per share for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a 33 percent premium to Friday's closing price. The purchase price will be reduced to $51 per share after the payment of a pre-closing special dividend, Lockheed added.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company already uses Aerojet Rocketdyne's propulsion systems in its aeronautics, missiles and fire control offerings.

Lockheed said the transaction, which is set to be scrutinized by regulators given the company's leading position in the defence sector, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Lockheed Martin inks $4.4bn deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

