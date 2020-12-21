AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll surpasses 118,200

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 6,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 326 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,320,545 cases and 118,202 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

