World
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll surpasses 118,200
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
21 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 6,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 326 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,320,545 cases and 118,202 deaths.
