CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.05

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $6.05 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.99-1/4 to $6.02-1/4 range.

The correction from the Dec. 18 high of $6.14-3/4 looks incomplete.

It consists of three waves. So far, only two waves have unfolded.

The third wave labelled c is expected to travel into a range of $5.99-1/4 to $6.02-1/4. A break above $6.11 could lead to a gain into $6.14-3/4 to $6.18 range.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.