Markets
CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.05
- The third wave labelled c is expected to travel into a range of $5.99-1/4 to $6.02-1/4. A break above $6.11 could lead to a gain into $6.14-3/4 to $6.18 range.
21 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $6.05 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.99-1/4 to $6.02-1/4 range.
The correction from the Dec. 18 high of $6.14-3/4 looks incomplete.
It consists of three waves. So far, only two waves have unfolded.
The third wave labelled c is expected to travel into a range of $5.99-1/4 to $6.02-1/4. A break above $6.11 could lead to a gain into $6.14-3/4 to $6.18 range.
No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.05
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound
What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?
Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt
Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF
Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations
Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack
Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE
Read more stories
Comments