Punjab’s traders, industrialists pay tribute to Teli

LAHORE: Punjab’s prominent members of the business and industrial community expressed their deep grief and sorrow over demise of former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and renowned businessman Siraj Kassam Teli who passed away in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adil Mehmood President said that Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan.

“As a unionist, he was recognised for his extraordinary leadership of the business and industrial community over the past 25 years,” he said. Appreciating revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the trade organizations by Teli, he said the late leader was a great trade unionist. Malik said Teli’s tireless efforts earned Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contribution to the national economy and public service.

He said Siraj Kassam Teli was great leader who had transformed the politics of industrialists and businessmen by working hard for the resolution of their problems.

He said Teli was bold leader who never hesitated to hold talks to government officials for resolution business community’s problems. “Siraj Kassam Teli always presented a workable and best solution to issues which was usually acceptable to both government and business community,” Adil said.

Paying rich tributes to Teli, Manzoor Malik former zonal chairman of FPCCI said that “Teli’s demise has created a vacuum which would not be filled for a long time.

FPCCI senior member and former President of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Farooq said Siraj Kassam Teli was great leader who had dedicated his life for business community.

Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) leader Tanveer Ahmed Sufi said Siraj Kassam Teli’s services would be remembered for a long time.

LCCI former president Tahir Javed Malik and Irfan Muhammad Sheikh senior member LCCI said Siraj Kassam Teli had done a great work for the business community. Ferozepur Road Industrial Association Chairman Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad said that Siraj Kassam Teli had footsteps for us to follow for the resolution of problems faced by business community.

