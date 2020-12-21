AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab’s traders, industrialists pay tribute to Teli

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab’s prominent members of the business and industrial community expressed their deep grief and sorrow over demise of former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and renowned businessman Siraj Kassam Teli who passed away in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adil Mehmood President said that Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan.

“As a unionist, he was recognised for his extraordinary leadership of the business and industrial community over the past 25 years,” he said. Appreciating revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the trade organizations by Teli, he said the late leader was a great trade unionist. Malik said Teli’s tireless efforts earned Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contribution to the national economy and public service.

He said Siraj Kassam Teli was great leader who had transformed the politics of industrialists and businessmen by working hard for the resolution of their problems.

He said Teli was bold leader who never hesitated to hold talks to government officials for resolution business community’s problems. “Siraj Kassam Teli always presented a workable and best solution to issues which was usually acceptable to both government and business community,” Adil said.

Paying rich tributes to Teli, Manzoor Malik former zonal chairman of FPCCI said that “Teli’s demise has created a vacuum which would not be filled for a long time.

FPCCI senior member and former President of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Farooq said Siraj Kassam Teli was great leader who had dedicated his life for business community.

Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) leader Tanveer Ahmed Sufi said Siraj Kassam Teli’s services would be remembered for a long time.

LCCI former president Tahir Javed Malik and Irfan Muhammad Sheikh senior member LCCI said Siraj Kassam Teli had done a great work for the business community. Ferozepur Road Industrial Association Chairman Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad said that Siraj Kassam Teli had footsteps for us to follow for the resolution of problems faced by business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Punjab’s traders, industrialists pay tribute to Teli

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE

80 die of Covid-19 across country

European neighbours shut doors to UK

Indonesian president inaugurates $3bn ‘strategic’ port

NTDC-Chinese firm dispute may disrupt aid: Ministry

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets lawmaker

Nepal dissolves parliament after government infighting

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.