World

North Korea to redevelop flagship tourist resort

AFP Updated 21 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Pyongyang plans to redevelop its flagship Mount Kumgang tourist complex into an international resort, a year after leader Kim Jong Un ordered South Korean-built buildings there demolished, state media reported Sunday.

The resort -- once a prominent symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation -- was built by South Korea's Hyundai Asan on one of the North's most scenic mountains, drawing hundreds of thousands of Southern visitors.

But last year Kim condemned the development with the South as an eyesore and described facilities there as "shabby" and built like "makeshift tents in a disaster-stricken area or isolation wards", ordering their removal.

On Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Tok Hun, the North's premier, stressed "the need to build the tourist area our own way" to turn it into a "cultural resort envied by the whole world", during his visit to the area. He also called for pushing ahead to turn the area into a "modern and all-inclusive international tourist" resort, it added.

The Mount Kumgang complex was once one of the two biggest inter-Korean projects, along with the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex.

