PARC to rebuild farming community in FATA

ISLAMABAD: PARC chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan set up the project of Adaptive Research cum Demonstrative Institute (ARDI) at Kam Sarobi Miranshah, North Waziristan on Saturday.

Including upgrade of PARC-AZRC, DI Khan, it is the fifth institution to be set up under the PSDP mega project (Upgrading Aird Zone Research Center) at a total cost of Rs 691.564 million. Within this PSDP mega project, PARC has set up five centres and four institutes.

Dr Azeem Khan indicated that FATA is an underdeveloped arid region of Pakistan with having small holder farmers, yet full of agricultural potential. To inculcate modern methods in livestock, dairy and agriculture, establishment of research institutes are important. Therefore, PARC under its PSDP projects, trying to bring scientific solutions to agricultural issues of locals farmers. He mulls establishing of agricultural research institutes will improve the rural livelihood by producing healthy/high yielding crop varieties, sustainable livestock and income generation methods.

He further said earlier the agricultural research centers/institutes established at Wana, Tank, D I Khan, and Lakki Marwat have build on same purpose of rural development. Our research works will also focus on irrigation technologies in arid regions i.e. the main cause of low crop production. These steps will prove to be a corner stone in the development and uplift of FATA region.—PR

