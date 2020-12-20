AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Pakistan, Iran open up another border crossing

NNI 20 Dec 2020

GWADAR: Pakistan and Iran on Saturday opened Rimdan-Gabd border crossing point in a ceremony attended by the ministers from the two countries.

The Inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Iran’s Roads, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammed Eslami.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran and other officials of the two countries also attended the border opening ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal said that Gabd-Rimdan is the

second border crossing point between the two countries. “The opening of this border point will facilitate the movement of the people as well as goods,” the minister said.

The opening of the crossing would help accelerate economic activities in the bordering region with creating more opportunities for economic and trade ties between the two countries. “The border fencing will also improve the security along the border,” the minister added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef in his November visit of Islamabad had announced that Iran would soon open the Rimdan crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province of his country.

Till now, Pakistan and Iran are using just the Mirjaveh–Taftan border crossing on a 909 kilometres-long border between the two countries.

Most of the trade between Iran and Pakistan is done through the land route leading to the Taftan border crossing, and in between the residents of Balochistan in Pakistan and Sistan and Baluchestan regions of Iran.

Rimdan border crossing is believed to be suitably located for export and import of fruits, livestock, construction material, and petroleum products.

