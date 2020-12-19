AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Pakistan

Frustration mongering elements destined to fail as country on road to prosperity: Shibli

  • Special Aide to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had torn apart the lies of PML-N leader in the debate, he said.
APP 19 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said elements that spread frustration would be frustrated as Pakistan was moving fast on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, he said rise in rise in country’s exports has broken record of last ten years.

The external enemies were working to spread false information against Pakistan through Indian Chronicle, while on the other hand, (PDM) Pakistan Democratic Movement was spreading frustration among the people by resorting to lies.

The business of lies of both the PDM , external enemies has been caught red handed.

He said former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's condition was the same (in a debate with Nadeem Baber last night) as that of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in BBC’c programme ‘Har Talk’. Thy were indeed perturbed in front of the truth.

Special Aide to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had torn apart the lies of PML-N leader in the debate, he said.

Shibli Faraz Shahid Khaqan Abbasi nadeem babar PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Ishaq Dar Minister for Information and Broadcasting prosperity

