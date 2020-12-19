AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Glasgow vs Edinburgh PRO14 game postponed due to COVID-19

  • Glasgow's Champions Cup game against Lyon on Saturday had already been cancelled, with the French side handed a 28-0 victory and five match points.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

Glasgow Warriors' PRO 14 game against Edinburgh on Dec. 27 has been postponed after four confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Glasgow squad.

Twenty Glasgow players were forced to self isolate following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at Exeter Chiefs, who they played in a Champions Cup game last weekend, with four players from the Scottish side subsequently testing positive.

Glasgow's Champions Cup game against Lyon on Saturday had already been cancelled, with the French side handed a 28-0 victory and five match points.

"Having considered all the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled," Glasgow said in a statement postponed.

"PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game. At this stage, there is no impact on the second 1872 Cup fixture, scheduled for Jan. 2 at BT Murrayfield."

Glasgow are second-bottom in Conference A with 10 points from eight games.

