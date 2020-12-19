India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warned India of "an assured notch-up military response" against what it stated on Friday that New Delhi is planning to undertake a military misadventure, a so-called "surgical strike" across the Line of Control (LOC), for which it is trying to seek understanding from major powers.

"We have learnt from credible sources that India is planning to undertake a military misadventure [so-called "surgical strike"] across the LOC/international border, for which it is trying to seek understanding from major powers," Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told his weekly media briefing.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces were fully prepared to defeat Indian designs.

"Any miscalculation will result in global embarrassment for India, as it faced in 2019," he said while referring to February 2019 similar attempt by India in which Pakistan shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets.

"It is reiterated that if any ill-considered misadventure is resorted to, it will face an assured notch-up military response from Pakistan. Such a scenario will, however, seriously destabilise the region with catastrophic consequences. This has been shared with important world capitals," the spokesperson added.

He further warned that any military conflict between Pakistan and India will also seriously undermine the peace prospects in Afghanistan, "for which the entire responsibility will rest with India."

He pointed out that this irrational approach is driven by Indian frustration emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime's policies aimed at subjugation of religious minorities and disadvantaged segment of the society.

A series of events and developments have exposed the real face of India to the world community, he said, adding that the recently released dossier by Pakistan has left no doubt about Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

"Pakistan urges the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability," he added.

The spokesperson also warned the Indian political and military leadership "to know that their mindset and sinister designs are well known to us."

"Our valiant armed forces stand ready to respond forcefully and effectively...In the interest of regional peace and security, India would be well-advised to desist from any misadventure," he added.

The spokesperson also pointed out that in its continued unprovoked ceasefire violations, the Indian troops specifically targeted a United Nations vehicle, carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on Friday morning at around 1045 hours in Chirikot Sector of the LOC.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing cease fire violations by India in clear violation of international law; the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," he added.

He said that the UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of the Indian ceasefire violations. He said that the UN vehicle was damaged. "Fortunately, the officers were not injured," he added.

He said that the officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

"The reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops," he said.

In response to a question, he said that the United Nations will have to take notice of targeting its officers by the Indian troops, adding that in its capacity, Pakistan will take the matter at every international forum.

Sharing the data of the Indian ceasefire violation this year so far, he said that India has committed 2,992 ceasefire violations to date this year, resulting in 27 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

"Pakistan also urges India to allow UNMOGIP, to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he added.

In response to another question, he said that Pakistan has formally approached the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee for a discussion on its dossier on Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

However, he said that some countries have sought more time to examine the irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism which has already been shared with the UN sanctions committee.

Responding to another query about an alleged visit by Pakistani official to Israel, the spokesperson rejected the media reports as "unfounded and baseless speculations, having no truth."

About Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to the UAE, he said that during the visit, the foreign minister held discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

In his meetings with the vice president and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He said that the foreign minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani community in the UAE. When asked whether the issue of visas restrictions and a targeted crackdown against Pakistani nationals in the UAE was also taken up with the UAE authorities, he said that the foreign minister had already discussed the issue with Emirati State Minister Reem Al Hashimy on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger last month. Giving an overview of the important development in past week, he stated that the World Bank (WB), in its "Half Year Report" on "Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI)" has declared Pakistan the fourth highest recipient of investment commitments during the first half of 2020.

He said that the report attributes Pakistan's entry into the top five, to the financial closure of the Thar Power Plant, with US$1.9 billion of investment commitment.

