Dec 19, 2020
UN military observers attacked by India; vehicle damaged

Nuzhat Nazar 19 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Indian army on Friday resorted to unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting a United Nations military observers' vehicle. According to ISPR, two military observers were on board the vehicle which was damaged in the attack.

Both the observers were rescued and safely evacuated to Rawalakot. The UN vehicle, according to ISPR, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas village in the Chirikot sector. Slamming India for targeting innocent civilians and the UN peacekeepers across the border, Pakistan condemned the Indian army for its naked aggression.

"It must be noted that The UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings," said the ISPR. Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but the UN peace keepers as well, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army said it stands in solidarity with the UNMOGIP (United Nations military observer group in India and Pakistan) officials and appreciates "the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties."

Tensions between the nuclear-armed nations have risen over the past couple of days, especially after the EU DisinfoLab exposed how India was using NGOs and fake websites to attack Pakistan's reputation.

