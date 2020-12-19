Rs320.24 billion released for PSDP projects against Rs650 billion

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs320.24 billion (49.27 percent) for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 against the total budgeted allocation of Rs650 billion.

According to the latest PSDP data 2019-2020 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on Friday, the government released Rs207.17 billion (56.57 percent) for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs366.3 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs87.1 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs55.2 billion has been released for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs118.67 budgeted allocation, and Rs31.85 billion out of Rs39.65 billion has been released for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

The ministry has released a total of Rs25.23 billion out of Rs52.4 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs14 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs27.4 billion, and Rs11.27 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2020-2021.

The government released Rs7.43 billion out of Rs14.51 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division. A total of Rs38.22 billion out of Rs47.8 billion have been released for development projects of the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs33.18 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs66.67 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2020-2021. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms released Rs11.75 billion for development projects of the Railway Division against Rs24 billion budgeted allocation, Rs2.15 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division, and Rs6 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs2.24 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs4.53 billion budgeted allocation, and Rs14.06 billion has been released out of Rs29.47 billion for the development projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The ministry released a total of Rs45 billion for the Water Resources Division, Rs175 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs1.33 billion for Petroleum Division, Rs1.77 billion for the Planning Division, Rs4.8 billion for the Revenue Division, and Rs4.24 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has released Rs2.5 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs7.38 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs4.37 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs2.7 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs548.89 million for the Aviation Division, and Rs789.57 million for Defense Production Division.

The government has released Rs750 million for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), Rs27 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Rs155.46 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, and Rs464.74 million for the development projects of Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

