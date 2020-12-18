Business & Finance
Volkswagen adjusting production amid semiconductor shortage
- Semiconductor manufacturers earlier in the coronavirus crisis shifted their output away from the hard-hit auto sector to serve other areas, like consumer electronics, Volkswagen said.
Updated 18 Dec 2020
FRANKFURT: Germany’s Volkswagen said on Friday it faced a shortage in the supply of semiconductors and would adjust production at facilities in China, North America and Europe.
But a recovery in the auto industry now means that Volkswagen is facing a bottleneck in supply.
Models affected include Volkswagen-branded autos and commercial vehicles, as well as Skoda, SEAT and Audi.
“We are now feeling the effects of the global semiconductor bottleneck,” said Murat Aksel, a designated board member overseeing purchasing.
Volkswagen adjusting production amid semiconductor shortage
