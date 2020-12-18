Volkswagen adjusting production amid semiconductor shortage

FRANKFURT: Germany’s Volkswagen said on Friday it faced a shortage in the supply of semiconductors and would adjust production at facilities in China, North America and Europe.

Semiconductor manufacturers earlier in the coronavirus crisis shifted their output away from the hard-hit auto sector to serve other areas, like consumer electronics, Volkswagen said.

But a recovery in the auto industry now means that Volkswagen is facing a bottleneck in supply.

Models affected include Volkswagen-branded autos and commercial vehicles, as well as Skoda, SEAT and Audi.

“We are now feeling the effects of the global semiconductor bottleneck,” said Murat Aksel, a designated board member overseeing purchasing.