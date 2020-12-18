World
China will keep economic operations within reasonable range
- China will maintain its proactive fiscal policy and make monetary policy flexible and targeted, Xinhua cited a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that was held from Dec 16 to 18.
Updated 18 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China will keep its economic operations within reasonable range in 2021, and will maintain policy continuity and stability, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.
China will maintain its proactive fiscal policy and make monetary policy flexible and targeted, Xinhua cited a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that was held from Dec 16 to 18.
