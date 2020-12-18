Sri Lankan shares end lower dragged by consumer discretionary stocks

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session on Friday, dragged down by losses in consumer discretionary stocks.

The benchmark stock index fell 0.1pc at 6,616.95. It has gained 8pc this year.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was at 116.52 million from 610.33 million.

Nestle Lanka and Ceylon Tobacco were the biggest drags to the index, ending down 2.8pc and 0.7pc, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 269.33 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.44 million)worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1058 GMT, 0.37pc lower for the day compared to last session's close of 186.8, according to Refinitiv data. The currency has fallen 3.42pc this year.

Equity market turnover was 1.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.