World
Japan travel campaign has had impact of at least 1 trillion yen, minister says
- Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday abruptly halted the subsidy programme over the year-end after the country saw a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
18 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's economy has received a boost of at least 1 trillion yen ($9.66 billion) from a tourism campaign that the government abruptly halted this week, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
"I think the economic impact from 'Go To Travel' has been at least 1 trillion yen up until now," Nishimura, who also oversees coronavirus policies, told reporters, adding that the figure was a rough estimate.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday abruptly halted the subsidy programme over the year-end after the country saw a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
Japan travel campaign has had impact of at least 1 trillion yen, minister says
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments