Ukraine sunoil export prices resume rally

KYIV: Ukrainian sunflower oil export prices have resumed their rally after a slight decrease last week amid a strong demand from foreign consumers, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Sunoil bid prices have added $70-$75 per tonne so far this week and reached $1,155 to $1,165 FOB Black Sea January-March delivery as of Dec. 17, the consultancy said.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunoil exporter and supplied 6.632 million tonnes of the commodity abroad in the 2019/20 September-August season.

Exports could decrease to 5.78 million tonnes this season because of a smaller sunflower seed harvest.