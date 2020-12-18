Markets
LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands
- Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on
18 Dec 2020
The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.
Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal.
Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).
Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS).
Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).
There is reliable intelligence India is planning surgical strikes against Pakistan: Moeed
LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920
Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions
Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz
Read more stories
Comments