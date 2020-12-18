AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK retail sales slide as November lockdown shut non-essential stores

  • Annual sales growth halved to 2.4pc from 5.8pc, but many economists predicted a rapid recovery in December.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

LONDON: British retail sales fell last month when a four-week lockdown in England closed stores that sold non-essential goods, causing clothing sales to tumble by almost a fifth and adding to trouble for the hardest-hit parts of the high street.

Overall retail sales volumes dropped 3.8pc on the month in November, their biggest decline since the first lockdown in April, after a 1.3pc increase in October, the Office for National Statistics said.

Annual sales growth halved to 2.4pc from 5.8pc, but many economists predicted a rapid recovery in December.

Retail has been one of the few bright spots in Britain's economy since the COVID pandemic, which the Bank of England estimates has caused Britain's economy to shrink 11pc over the course of 2020, the biggest slump since 1709.

"Despite lockdowns across most of the UK, the level of spending is still higher than where it was in August, and comfortably above its pre-virus level," ING economist James Smith said.

Consumer confidence showed its biggest jump in eight years as households welcomed the availability of coronavirus vaccines, according to a monthly survey from market researchers GfK released earlier on Friday.

The BoE expects the economy will shrink by just over 1pc in the final quarter of 2020, slightly less than expected a month ago, but said on Thursday it saw greater obstacles than before for early 2021 from longer-lasting lockdown restrictions.

Trading has been mixed across retailing, with online retailers booming and supermarkets enjoying solid results, but many clothing retailers struggling from the closure of their high-street premises.

The 242-year-old department store chain Debenhams and Arcadia Group, which owns TopShop and other well-known brands, both announced severe financial difficulties last month, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Friday's data showed clothing sales down 19.0pc on the month, their biggest drop since April's lockdown and almost a third lower than a year earlier. Food sales rose by 3.1pc, the most since March's wave of panic-buying.

Fuel sales also fell, down 16.6pc on the month, as fewer people drove to work or leisure activities.

Online sales rose to 31.4pc of total spending, the highest since June.

"Feedback from stores (is) suggesting consumers brought forward their Christmas spending, particularly on festive home products and DIY," ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said.

lockdown Bank of England Christmas COVID retail sales Fuel sales

UK retail sales slide as November lockdown shut non-essential stores

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters