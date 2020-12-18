Business & Finance
Mexico forecasts fall in public sector debt to 52.6% of GDP next year
- Mexico expects public sector debt to fall to 52.6% of GDP in 2021 from 53.5% this year.
18 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico expects to see a decline in its public sector debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) next year as the economy recovers after being badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Mexico expects public sector debt to fall to 52.6% of GDP in 2021 from 53.5% this year, the ministry said in a statement.
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
Mexico forecasts fall in public sector debt to 52.6% of GDP next year
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920
Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions
Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz
$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months
Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees
CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors
Read more stories
Comments