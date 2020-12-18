AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020
Business & Finance

Mexico forecasts fall in public sector debt to 52.6% of GDP next year

  • Mexico expects public sector debt to fall to 52.6% of GDP in 2021 from 53.5% this year.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico expects to see a decline in its public sector debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) next year as the economy recovers after being badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Mexico expects public sector debt to fall to 52.6% of GDP in 2021 from 53.5% this year, the ministry said in a statement.

