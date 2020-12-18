World
Mexico reports 11,799 new coronavirus cases, 718 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
18 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 11,799 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,289,298 cases and 116,487 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
Mexico reports 11,799 new coronavirus cases, 718 more deaths
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920
Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions
Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz
$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months
Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees
CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors
Read more stories
Comments