Mexico reports 11,799 new coronavirus cases, 718 more deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 11,799 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,289,298 cases and 116,487 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

