Software expert ‘involved in mobile phones theft’ held

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested a software expert involved in mobile phone theft and changing the IMEIs of the cellular devices.

An IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and it is like a phone’s fingerprint — a 15-digit number unique to each device.

A special party of the Joharabad investigation police formed on the directives of DIG West Asim Qaimkhani, conducted raid and arrested accused Ameer Mohammad alias Amir, who was involved in scores of crimes. “Accused is expert in phone cloning,” an investigation officer said.—INP