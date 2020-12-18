AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan peace, regional stability: British HC lauds role of Pak army

Nuzhat Nazar 18 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner on Thursday lauded Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process, and regional stability.

The British Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing stated.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the two discussed “matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation”.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR added.

The meeting took place at a time when a high-level Afghan Taliban delegation is in Pakistan for holding talks with Pakistani civil and military leadership on issues of mutual interest and on advancement of Afghan peace process.

Dr Turner was last in the news, when Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Friday, marking the airline’s commencement of operations.

With his “Bauhut Mubarak!” Tweet, the high commissioner shared a video, wherein, he stated that 18 months ago, there was no British carrier flying to Pakistan but “now we have over 20 direct flights a week”.

“This is a sign of real confidence in Pakistan,” Dr Turner had said.

A large number of British-Pakistanis are at the heart of our friendship. They will now have more options to visit loved ones, build ties, and boost trade, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Afghan peace, regional stability: British HC lauds role of Pak army

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.