Afghan peace, regional stability: British HC lauds role of Pak army

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner on Thursday lauded Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process, and regional stability.

The British Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing stated.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the two discussed “matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation”.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR added.

The meeting took place at a time when a high-level Afghan Taliban delegation is in Pakistan for holding talks with Pakistani civil and military leadership on issues of mutual interest and on advancement of Afghan peace process.

Dr Turner was last in the news, when Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Friday, marking the airline’s commencement of operations.

With his “Bauhut Mubarak!” Tweet, the high commissioner shared a video, wherein, he stated that 18 months ago, there was no British carrier flying to Pakistan but “now we have over 20 direct flights a week”.

“This is a sign of real confidence in Pakistan,” Dr Turner had said.

A large number of British-Pakistanis are at the heart of our friendship. They will now have more options to visit loved ones, build ties, and boost trade, he said.

