UK extends job retention scheme until the end of April
- Sunak also said he was extending government-guaranteed business loan schemes until the end of March.
17 Dec 2020
LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday extended the government's coronavirus job subsidy scheme by a month until the end of April.
Sunak also said he was extending government-guaranteed business loan schemes until the end of March.
