Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19

WARSAW: Poland will enter a national quarantine from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17, entailing the closure of all hotels, ski slopes and shopping malls, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

Poland's health system has struggled to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with new daily cases reaching over 27,000 a day at its peak in November.

Niedzielski warned about a third wave of the pandemic in the new year and told Poles to remain vigilant.

"I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Niedzielski told a press conference.

While no new restrictions would be imposed for Christmas, he said there would be a curfew on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1 to limit the virus's spread and that there would be a 10-day quarantine for those returning to the country by public transportation.