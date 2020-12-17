Rupee recovers 28 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 28 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs. 160.39 as compared with the previous day's closing of 160.11.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160 and Rs. 160.7 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 15 paisas and closed at Rs. 195.87 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 195.72, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs. 1.55, whereas an increase of 67 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 217.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 216.75.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.59 and Rs. 42.67 respectively.