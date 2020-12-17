Pakistan
SBP injects Rs244.3bn into market
- Total 11 bids of Rs. 264.3 billion were offered, of which 10 of. Rs. 244.3 billion were accepted.
17 Dec 2020
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday Injected Rs. 244.3 billion into money market for 11 days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Total 11 bids of Rs. 264.3 billion were offered, of which 10 of. Rs. 244.3 billion were accepted.
The rate of return accepted is 7.02 percent per annum.
Targets for promotion of SMEs should be achieved to improve economic indicators: PM
SBP injects Rs244.3bn into market
Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’
British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa
Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects
Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021
PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
Read more stories
Comments