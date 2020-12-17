Pakistan is quickly transitioning into an era of hybrid learning: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is quickly transitioning into an era of hybrid learning.

Addressing the Pak-UK Education Gateway on Thursday via video link, the president said the coronavirus pandemic has dragged institutions into adopting new systems. He further said had COVID-19 not happened, Pakistan would not have adopted these new learning processes.

The president said that we have to make education 'less expensive' and 'less elitist' because higher education has suffered elitism throughout the world. The president said hybrid education opens possibilities for a person doing a job to simultaneously learn. He said in Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Open University is rendering valuable services in the field of distance education.

He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora in England who cooperated with Pakistani universities and shared their knowledge and skills in various fields such as medical, engineering and technology, etc. He also appreciated the education and financial commitment and cooperation of the British Council for Pakistan.

In 2018, the British Council in Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission launched a joint programme Pak-UK Education Gateway. The aim of the gateway is to create greater access to higher education opportunities for young people by bolstering university collaborations on research, scholarships and cross-cultural exchanges among students of both countries.