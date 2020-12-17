AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Targets for promotion of SMEs should be achieved to improve economic indicators: PM

  • Imran says country’s all economic indicators are on a positive trajectory and the promotion of SMEs is a must to bring further improvement
  • Officials say Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is being restructured to further enhance its capacity
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the targets set to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should be achieved to improve economic indicators, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises in Islamabad, the PM said that the SMEs are an important component of economy and their promotion will strengthen economy and create job opportunities.

Imran said that country’s all economic indicators are on a positive trajectory and the promotion of SMEs is a must to bring further improvement.

The meeting was informed that the database of the SMEs is being updated on priority basis in order to extend timely facilities to them. The tax form of the SMEs is being simplified for them.

The officials said that the process of consultations with all the stakeholders is underway to extend financial assistance to the small and medium enterprises. In this regard SMEs fund will also be created.

The meeting was informed that Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is being restructured to further enhance its capacity.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced a special relief package of Rs125 billion for labourers – Rs50 billion for SMEs and Rs75 billion for daily or unemployed laborers who lost jobs because of coronavirus pandemic.

Under the package the government would pay bills of power for SMEs for three months and through Ehsaas Assistance Programme, Rs12,000 per family was given to another four million to six million people.

PM SMEs economy targets promoting sector improvement

Targets for promotion of SMEs should be achieved to improve economic indicators: PM

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters