Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

A smart lockdown has been imposed in seven more areas of Peshawar as the city continues to record the highest number of total fatalities and cases.

A notification issued by Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar said that to control the spread of the novel virus, seven localities will be going under a lockdown from 6pm on Thursday.

During the lockdown, there will be no exist and entry to these localities while no gatherings in these areas are allowed. All shops, excluding those dealing in essential commodities, will stay closed in the areas, the notification said.

The notification further said that anyone who fails to follow the orders will be booked under Sections 17 and 18 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and/or Section 33 of National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.

The areas where the smart lockdown has been enforced include Street 6-12 in Sector F-8 of Phase-VI Hayatabad, Aslam Dheri Pajjagai Road, Kanda Raza Khan Road from Tehkal Bala Road to Arbab Danish Road, Malik Shafique Colony in Nauthia Qadeem, Gulshan Rehman Colony on Kohat Road, Mattani, Larama bound by Charsadda Road, Hazrat Jan Road, Larama Road and Hazarkhwani bound by Mohallah Sheikhan Road and Hazarkhwani Sheikhan Road.

In the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 356 new cases and 13 deaths due to coronavirus. KP has so far recorded 53,609 cases and 1,502 deaths from coronavirus. According to the National Command and Operation Center, the highest coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded in Karachi 16.59%, which is followed by Peshawar which has a 13.34 % positivity rate.