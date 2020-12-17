AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise on US stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 6,708.5 by 0010 GMT, with miners leading the charge.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

Australian shares rose on Thursday as gold miners posted hefty gains on a stronger bullion, while expectations for a massive US stimulus bill boosted broader risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 6,708.5 by 0010 GMT, with miners leading the charge.

Gold stocks gained as much as 1.5% after prices of the yellow metal firmed on hopes of a stimulus package in the United States. Newcrest Mining climbed 1.5% and Northern Star Resources gained 2.3%.

US congressional negotiators were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.

Gains from gold stocks helped heavyweight miners jump 0.9%.

BHP Group gained 1.2% and Fortescue Metals Group added 2.1% as iron ore prices rose on supply concerns in China as shipments are expected to slow.

Rio Tinto was up 0.6% after the miner confirmed a $6.75 billion price tag on underground expansion at its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia while locked in a feud with a majority-owned partner over funding for the project.

Following a strong lead from US peers, local tech stocks scaled a record peak, with Afterpay and Xero jumping 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Canberra launched a formal appeal to the World Trade Organisation on Wednesday seeking a review of China's decision to levy heavy tariffs on Australian barley imports as ties between the trading partners continued to strain.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,892.98 after the country reported a record 14% surge in third-quarter gross domestic product as virus curbs were relaxed, beating expectations.

United States Rio Tinto BHP Group Fortescue Metals Group Newcrest Mining Australian tech stocks rose S&P/ASX 200 index rose New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose tech stocks

Australia shares rise on US stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters