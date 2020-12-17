Burglars remove ATM tray, take away Rs1m

KARACHI: Burglars took away around Rs1 million from an ATM on the busy Shahrah-e-Pakistan in Karachi after they removed the entire tray containing the currency notes on Wednesday.

According to details, the crime was committed between 4am and 5am as the burglars targeted the ATM booth outside a bank.

The ATMs (automated teller machines) are now installed around the world to help the people safe and convenient transactions 24/7 without bothering about long lines during banking hours. But it makes them a target for criminals who nowadays face a tough job robbing the banks amid a better security system.

Meanwhile, the robbers often wait outside ATMs in deserted areas or during night hours to snatch money from those who use these machines.

But on the other hand, others are not successful despite all the planning and tools they use as the Hindustan Times reported a botched burglary attempt at an

ATM in Ludhiana where over 0.5 million rupees were gutted.

It happened as the CCTV in the kiosk was rendered defunct after a masked man sprayed the camera lens with black paint. As per the footage retrieved from the CCTV, the burglars had struck at 4.20am after broke open the kiosk’s shutter and cut open the glass door to reach the ATM.

“The accused tried to cut open the machine using a gas cutter but fled when the ATM caught flames. Apart from the machine and cash, the air-conditioner installed within the cabin was also gutted,” said a police official who added that at least two people were involved in the bid.