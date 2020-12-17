AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020
World

Biden to tap Brenda Mallory to lead White House environment council

  • The CEQ coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies.
  • Mallory told Reuters in a recent interview that she knew she was being vetted for the role.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick Brenda Mallory, current head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center, to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), according to sources familiar with the process.

The CEQ coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies, and can have broad influence on the outlook for big infrastructure projects from pipelines to industrial facilities.

A spokesman for the transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The choice signals a focus by the incoming administration on environmental policies that would aim to ensure improved clean air and water for poor and minority communities that have historically taken the brunt of industrial pollution, and on pursuing Biden's overarching plan to fight climate change.

Mallory told Reuters in a recent interview that she knew she was being vetted for the role, and believed CEQ was the right agency to carry out Biden's environmental justice agenda because of its oversight of federal environmental permitting and engagement with outside stakeholder groups.

She said she also hoped CEQ would reverse changes made by the Trump administration to the National Environmental Policy Act, an environmental permitting law, that sought to ease and speed up the approval of big energy infrastructure projects.

"I am hoping at top of the priority list for CEQ is addressing changes Trump made to how CEQ implements NEPA," she said.

Joe Biden Brenda Mallory White House Council Environmental Quality

