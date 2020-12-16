Markets
ECB expects 10-12 billion euros in bank dividends this year
16 Dec 2020
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank expects euro zone lenders to pay out between 10 billion euros and 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion - 14.6 billion) in dividends through next September after it eased a ban on payouts this week, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.
"We expect dividend payments in the 10 to 12 billion euros region, so roughly a third of what European banks pay in a normal year," Enria said.
