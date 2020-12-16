World
Merkel says her party doesn't want property tax to cover pandemic costs
- Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat chancellor candidate for next year's federal election, has backed calls to reintroduce a wealth tax in Germany to pay back public debt amassed during the pandemic.
16 Dec 2020
BERLIN: Angela Merkel's conservatives do not want to introduce a property tax in Germany to fund the costs of the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat chancellor candidate for next year's federal election, has backed calls to reintroduce a wealth tax in Germany to pay back public debt amassed during the pandemic.
