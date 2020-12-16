Rupee recovers 20 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered 20 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs160.39 as compared with the previous day's closing of 160.59.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161.15 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 16 paisas and closed at Rs195.72 against the last day’s trading of Rs 194.88, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs216.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.69.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 43.66 and Rs 42.75 respectively.